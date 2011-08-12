WASHINGTON Aug 12 President Barack Obama has not decided who to nominate to fill two Federal Reserve Board vacancies, the White House said on Friday.

"The president is considering a range of highly qualified nominees for the Federal Reserve but has not made any decisions about whom he would appoint to fill these critically important openings," White House spokesman Matt Lehrich said.

The Wall Street Journal, citing unnamed sources, earlier reported that Obama would pick economists Jeremy Stein and Richard Clarida for the U.S. central bank.

