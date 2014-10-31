UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
WASHINGTON Oct 31 President Barack Obama will meet with Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on Monday to discuss "the long-term outlook for the American economy and the global recovery," a White House official said.
Obama met periodically with Yellen's predecessor, Ben Bernanke, and was continuing that trend, the official said.
"This meeting is a continuation of that important dialogue on the state of the economy, financial reform, and other economic issues," the official said.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Eric Beech)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts