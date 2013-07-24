BRIEF-Sinclair Broadcast Group prices public offering of class A common stock
* Sinclair broadcast group prices public offering of class A common stock
NEW YORK, July 24 The Federal Reserve on Wednesday was buying Treasuries maturing February 2036 through May 2043 as part of its latest economic stimulus program, the New York Fed said on its website.
* Sinclair broadcast group prices public offering of class A common stock
WASHINGTON, March 9 U.S. congressional panels in the House and Senate on Thursday approved - with bipartisan support - a handful of bills aimed at helping companies raise capital, a sign that Congress may be able to approach financial regulatory reform on a piecemeal basis without awaiting a blockbuster bill.
* Company agreed to sell 1.7 million shares of its common stock, par value $0.001 per share, at $11.35 per share