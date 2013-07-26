US STOCKS-Futures slip after Trump's wiretap accusation
March 6 U.S. stock index futures slipped on Monday as President Donald Trump's accusation that his predecessor, Barack Obama, wiretapped him cast a shadow on the market.
NEW YORK, July 26 The Federal Reserve on Friday was buying Treasuries maturing February 2036 through May 2043 as part of its latest economic stimulus program, the New York Fed said on its website.
March 6 U.S. stock index futures slipped on Monday as President Donald Trump's accusation that his predecessor, Barack Obama, wiretapped him cast a shadow on the market.
Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday, as oil prices slipped on concerns over China's economic growth and Russia's oil output. March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.09 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed at a 1-week high on Friday as oil prices gained and Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen pointed to a U.S. interest rate hike this month, while investors embraced recent strengtheni
* Aircastle announces proposed offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes