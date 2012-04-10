WASHINGTON, April 10 The Federal Reserve on
Tuesday ordered a Pennsylvania man to resign as chairman and
director of First National Community Bancorp of Dunmore, Pa.,
and to get rid of his controlling interest in it and another
bank.
The order applies to businessman and casino owner Louis A.
DeNaples whom the Fed said was required to get its consent to be
affiliated with a bank because he had entered into an agreement
with a court related to criminal charges.
"Here, it is undisputed that (DeNaples) did not seek that
consent after he entered into an agreement with a state district
attorney withdrawing charges of perjury in exchange for
promises...but he did continue to be an institution-affilated
party at two bank holding companies," the Fed said.
It said that DeNaples must "unconditionally resign" as a
director of First National and submit a written plan within 30
days to sell his controlling interests in First National as well
as Urban Financial Group Inc of Bridgeport, Conn.
DeNaples was charged in 2008 with perjury in his testimony
to the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board when applying for a
gaming license for a casino he owned. He took a leave of absence
from his bank chairman's role after the charges were laid.
DeNaples reached an agreement in 2009 with the state
district attorney to withdraw the criminal charges against him
and he agreed to transfer his interest in the casino to a trust
for his daughter's benefit.
