WASHINGTON Nov 11 The Federal Reserve will start to scrutinize banks' business models and will raise the stature of some examiners to improve their access to top corporate executives, among changes aimed at strengthening oversight, a Fed official said on Friday.

Sarah Dahlgren, head of the New York Fed's financial institution supervision group, said regulators will now include "business line" specialists who will look at a firm's revenue drivers, business strategy, and competitive position.

That information will help officials better gauge a firm's risk profile, she said in a speech to a banking group in New York.

Regulators are boosting supervision to prevent another shock of 2007-2009 proportions from hitting again. Under the Dodd Frank financial oversight overhaul law enacted in the wake of the crisis, officials have stepped up scrutiny of risks to the broad financial system rather than limiting their focus to individual firms.

Dahlgren said regulators were modifying their supervisory approach to improve their ability to spot problems.

Another change will be to elevate the stature of officials in charge of supervising the largest firms, she said. This is expected to improve interaction with senior corporate echelons and provide a deeper view into the risks firms are taking.

"More -- not less -- engagement with directors and senior management is indeed a cornerstone of our new approach to supervision," Dahlgren said. (Reporting by Mark Felsenthal, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)