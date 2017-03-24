BRIEF-Moody's says Russian steelmakers buoyed by return to growth for domestic steel demand
WASHINGTON, March 24 The Federal Reserve says it remitted $91.5 billion in profits to the U.S. Treasury in 2016, according to its annual audited financial statements released on Friday.
The central bank had previously estimated in January that it would send $92 billion to the U.S. government.
The Fed earns interest on government bonds and other U.S. agency securities it purchased to stimulate the economy in the wake of the financial crisis.
For 2015, the Fed sent a record $97.7 billion to the Treasury. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
* Prosight Management LP reports a 5.2 percent passive stake in Cidara Therapeutics Inc as of June 7, 2017 - SEC filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2rEN8RH) Further company coverage:
June 16 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday it would buy grocer Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion in a move that gives the online retailer a physical network of stores to distribute fresh food and other goods to millennials and wealthy consumers.