US STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of economic data
March 17 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Friday as investors looked for fresh catalysts after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the first time this year.
June 3 The U.S. Federal Reserve's Philadelphia branch on Tuesday named internal policy advisor Michael Dotsey as its director of research, effectively the No. 2 position after Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser.
Dotsey, formerly a senior economic policy adviser who has worked in the U.S. central bank's regional branches for more than 25 years, replaces Loretta Mester, who on Sunday became president of the Cleveland Fed.
As a senior vice president, Dotsey will head up economic research at the Philadelphia Fed and will accompany Plosser to meetings of the central bank's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) in Washington. Plosser, a member of the FOMC, is a longtime critic of aggressive post-financial crisis policy accommodation. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
LONDON, March 17 George Osborne, who lost his job as British finance minister after the EU referendum in June, was appointed editor of London's Evening Standard, the newspaper's owner Evgeny Lebedev said on Friday.
* Tri Pointe Group Inc announces secondary offering of common stock