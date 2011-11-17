(Adds details, background)
By Steve Bailey
LEXINGTON, Ky.,Nov 17 The U.S. Federal Reserve
must do its part to boost a "frustratingly" slow recovery, a
top Fed official said on Thursday, but low interest rates alone
cannot get households spending again.
"Our policy is appropriate in this economic environment; it
is supporting a stronger recovery while ensuring that inflation
remains consistent with our mandate," Federal Reserve Bank of
Cleveland President Sandra Pianalto told the Rotary Club of
Lexington, Kentucky. "But in this economy, monetary policy
alone cannot cure all of the economy's ills."
The Fed has kept short-term interest rates near zero for
nearly three years, and has bought $2.3 trillion in long-term
securities to help lower borrowing costs further.
Pianalto, who rotates into a voting spot next year on the
Fed's policy-setting panel, said she expects inflation to fall
to and stay at about 2 percent, the Fed's informal target, for
the next two years.
That view suggests she sees little room for the Fed to
undertake more easing, which may boost employment but could
also lift inflation.
"Monetary policy must do its part, and has been doing its
part, to spur the pace of growth while staying consistent with
our mandate for price stability," she said.
But the Fed, while well-equipped to keep inflation under
control, does not "play the predominant role" in the labor
markets, she said.
With household spending, and borrowing, likely to stay low
because of worries over future income growth and efforts to
trim household debt, she said, the U.S. economy will probably
grow too slowly to put much of a dent in the unemployment
rate.
The economy is likely to grow about 2.5 percent next year
and 3 percent in 2013, she said.
Unemployment, now at 9 percent, "could take quite a few
years" to fall to a level consistent with full employment,
which she sees at about 6 percent.
Although Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke has held the door open
to further easing to goose economic growth, Pianalto's remarks
highlighted the limits of Fed action.
While the Fed's actions have supported the recovery, she
said, other authorities must also take a role.
"Beyond monetary policy, our economy would benefit from
policies that help distressed households and from policies that
give businesses greater clarity about taxes and regulations,"
she said.
