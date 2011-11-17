Nov 17 The U.S. Federal Reserve must do its part to boost a "frustratingly" slow recovery, a top Fed official said on Thursday, but monetary policy alone cannot solve the economy's problems.

"Monetary policy is well suited for controlling the average inflation rate over the medium to longer run," Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Sandra Pianalto said in remarks prepared for delivery to the Rotary Club of Lexington, Kentucky. "In contrast with inflation, trends in employment over the medium and longer term are not predominantly a monetary phenomenon."

The economy is likely to grow about 2.5 percent next year and 3 percent in 2013, she said, not fast enough to bring unemployment down from its current 9 percent level to a more "normal" 6 percent for quite a few years.

"Monetary policy must do its part, and has been doing its part, to spur the pace of growth while staying consistent with our mandate for price stability," she said. "But in this economy, monetary policy alone cannot cure all of the economy's ills."

