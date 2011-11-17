Nov 17 The U.S. Federal Reserve must do its
part to boost a "frustratingly" slow recovery, a top Fed
official said on Thursday, but monetary policy alone cannot
solve the economy's problems.
"Monetary policy is well suited for controlling the average
inflation rate over the medium to longer run," Federal Reserve
Bank of Cleveland President Sandra Pianalto said in remarks
prepared for delivery to the Rotary Club of Lexington,
Kentucky. "In contrast with inflation, trends in employment
over the medium and longer term are not predominantly a
monetary phenomenon."
The economy is likely to grow about 2.5 percent next year
and 3 percent in 2013, she said, not fast enough to bring
unemployment down from its current 9 percent level to a more
"normal" 6 percent for quite a few years.
"Monetary policy must do its part, and has been doing its
part, to spur the pace of growth while staying consistent with
our mandate for price stability," she said. "But in this
economy, monetary policy alone cannot cure all of the economy's
ills."
(Reporting by Steve Bailey; Writing by Ann Saphir, Editing
by Chizu Nomiyama)