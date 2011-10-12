AKRON, Ohio Oct 12 Cleveland Federal Reserve
President Sandra Pianalto said the U.S. central bank must do
what it can to help a struggling economic recovery, even if
monetary policy is not a panacea.
"Of course monetary policy alone cannot solve all of the
ills of our economy," Pianalto told an event at the University
of Akron in Ohio on Wednesday.
"Nevertheless I do believe that the Federal Reserve has to
do what it can to promote a stronger economic recovery," she
said, adding that she backs the Fed's policies to date for
helping the economy.
"I'm fully supportive of the actions the (Fed) has taken
and feel that we are running the appropriate monetary policy
based on the outlook that we have for both growth and
employment -- and inflation.
