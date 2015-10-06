UPDATE 2-Dutch launch tax raids over suspect 55,000 accounts, Credit Suisse visited
* UK tax authority says its probe focused on employees, clients
NEW YORK Oct 6 Even if the Federal Reserve lifts off zero in December, "it will probably be the most dovish rate hike ever", Pimco's global economic adviser Joachim Fels said in a client note on Tuesday.
"By contrast, the other big players - the ECB, the BOJ and the PBOC - look set to ease policy further," said Fels, referring to the European Central Bank, the Bank of Japan and the People's Bank of China.
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* UK tax authority says its probe focused on employees, clients
LONDON, March 31 World stocks dipped on Friday as investors locked in some of the more than 6 percent gain that has given them their best start to year since 2012, while the dollar inched towards what could be its strongest week of 2017 so far.