NEW YORK Oct 6 Even if the Federal Reserve lifts off zero in December, "it will probably be the most dovish rate hike ever", Pimco's global economic adviser Joachim Fels said in a client note on Tuesday.

"By contrast, the other big players - the ECB, the BOJ and the PBOC - look set to ease policy further," said Fels, referring to the European Central Bank, the Bank of Japan and the People's Bank of China.

(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)