* Fitch says Iceland's removal of capital controls on residents reflects improved external resilience and strong buffers
May 30 Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Charles Plosser on Friday said he expected the U.S. unemployment rate, currently 6.3 percent, to continue churning lower and perhaps fall below 6 percent by year end.
Speaking on CNBC, Plosser also said he expected a rebound in U.S. economic growth after the first-quarter's contraction, which he ascribed to transitory factors such as this past winter's harsh weather. It would not be unreasonable to see growth average around 3 percent on an annual basis for the rest of this year, he said.
Plosser declined to offer a specific time frame for when the Fed may begin to raise interest rates, saying that determination is data-dependent. The Fed has held its official policy rate at between zero and 0.25 percent since December 2008. (Reporting By Dan Burns; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
WASHINGTON, March 20 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auction of 4-week bills on Tuesday, see:
NEW YORK, March 20 Puerto Rico's governor proposed measures on Monday to reduce anticipated budget cuts at the University of Puerto Rico to $241 million by fiscal year 2021, from $450 million requested by the struggling U.S. territory's fiscal oversight board.