AMELIA ISLAND, Fla., Sept 6 Philadelphia Federal
Reserve Bank President Charles Plosser said on Saturday he has
doubts about proposed legislation on Capitol Hill that would
force the U.S. central bank to adopt a rule-based policy in
setting interest rates.
Plosser is a prominent interest-rate hawk who favors such a
rule, but said he would prefer the Fed come to that decision on
its own.
"Whether the legislation is a good way to do that, I have my
doubts. I would prefer to do it on my own," Plosser said.
Legislation proposed by conservatives in Congress would
require the Fed to adopt a rule to guide its interest rate
decisions, and also impose stricter congressional oversight of
the central bank.
Plosser also said he expects U.S. job growth will rebound
after a soft August reading, affirming his view that the economy
is making good progress.
"I prefer to look at long-term trends," he said. "Data
suggest continued improvement in U.S. labor market conditions."
On the Fed's asset holdings, Plosser said the committee had
not made decisions about how or when to shrink the central
bank's balance sheet, but that it would happen in a gradual way
to avoid disrupting the economy.
(Reporting by Howard Schneider, editing by G Crosse)