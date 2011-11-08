WASHINGTON Nov 8 The U.S. economy, while still soft, is not at danger of slipping back into recession and does not require further aid from the Federal Reserve, Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser said on Tuesday.

"The fears ... that the economy was about to fall off a cliff have dissipated," Plosser told Fox Business Network in an interview.

Asked about the possible need for a third round of bond purchases, Plosser replied: "I don't see that right now."