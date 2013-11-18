NEW YORK Nov 18 The Federal Reserve cannot
solve all the economy's problems on its own and must resist the
urge to set goals it cannot achieve, Philadelphia Federal
Reserve President Charles Plosser said on Monday.
"The Fed has to be careful not to set too many goals we
can't achieve," Plosser said during a question-and-answer
session following a speech. "We can't solve all our economic
woes and ills, and it's dangerous for us and the public to
believe we can."
Plosser, not a current voting member on the Fed's
policy-setting committee, has been critical of the U.S. central
bank's bond-buying program and said improvements in the labor
market suggest policymakers should start winding it down.