By Eva Kuehnen

ELTVILLE, Germany May 25 The debate over how the U.S. Federal Reserve can best articulate its policy actions intensified on Friday as a top Fed official warned against 'discretionary' decisions, questioned forward guidance and asked if a more systematic approach was desirable.

Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser said the financial crisis has tied the hands of many central banks, including the Fed, creating a "conundrum" of near-zero interest rates and a search for new and untested ways to boost economies.

"The degree to which policy actions, for better or worse, have become increasingly discretionary should give us pause as we try to evaluate policy choices ...," Plosser said in prepared remarks to the Deutsche Bundesbank Spring Conference.

"Whether to act as the lender of last resort is discretionary, but does it have to be so? Are there ways to make it more systematic ex ante?" he asked attendees.

Plosser, a policy hawk who sits on a Fed subcommittee looking at ways to improve communications, did not comment on specific policy actions.

Adding to his comments on the difficulties of having interest rates at zero, he said policy guidance in such circumstances - like the Fed is in now - was a delicate issue.

He said 'zero lower bound policies' rely on policymakers guiding the public's expectations of when rates will be raised.

"If the credibility of this forward guidance is questioned, evaluation of the zero lower bound policy has to account for the public's beliefs that commitment to this policy is incomplete."

"Policymakers like to presume that their policy actions are completely credible and then engage in decisions accordingly. Yet if that presumption is wrong, those policies will not have the desired or predicted outcomes."

He also said there were a lot of unanswered questions concerning the "lender of last resort" policy, whether this would apply only to financial institutions and what the moral hazard issues would be.

"I don't think we have models that tell us enough about how we should think about that as policymakers," Plosser said.

Besides taking unprecedented steps to help U.S. banks and to battle the recession in recent years, the Fed has also taken steps to boost policy transparency, including adopting a 2-percent inflation target in January.

In recent days, several Fed officials have debated what more, if anything, can be done to sharpen the central bank's communication on the possible future course of monetary policy.

More clarity could help individuals, businesses and investors anticipate changes in rates, for example, helping policymakers get results in the economy.

Plosser said central banks had already become a lot more open but there was more that could be done, including at the Federal Reserve.

"It is an ongoing project ... and yes, ... there are things I think we can do, but it's a big institution and you make progress slowly," Plosser told journalists on the sidelines of the conference.

New York Fed President William Dudley, on Thursday, was the latest to weigh in on whether a more systematic or "rules-based" approach to policy-setting was appropriate, dissecting the so-called Taylor Rule and concluding that consideration of alternative policy plans and sober judgment cannot be replaced.

"While simple policy rules provide useful information to policymakers, their very virtue - simplicity - means they cannot capture all information that is relevant for policymaking," Dudley said in New York. (Writing by Jonathan Spicer in New York; Editing by Diane Craft and James Dalgleish)