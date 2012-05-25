(Adds further comments from Plosser)
By Eva Kuehnen
ELTVILLE, Germany May 25 The debate over how
the U.S. Federal Reserve can best articulate its policy actions
intensified on Friday as a top Fed official warned against
'discretionary' decisions, questioned forward guidance and asked
if a more systematic approach was desirable.
Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser said the
financial crisis has tied the hands of many central banks,
including the Fed, creating a "conundrum" of near-zero interest
rates and a search for new and untested ways to boost economies.
"The degree to which policy actions, for better or worse,
have become increasingly discretionary should give us pause as
we try to evaluate policy choices ...," Plosser said in prepared
remarks to the Deutsche Bundesbank Spring Conference.
"Whether to act as the lender of last resort is
discretionary, but does it have to be so? Are there ways to make
it more systematic ex ante?" he asked attendees.
Plosser, a policy hawk who sits on a Fed subcommittee
looking at ways to improve communications, did not comment on
specific policy actions.
Adding to his comments on the difficulties of having
interest rates at zero, he said policy guidance in such
circumstances - like the Fed is in now - was a delicate issue.
He said 'zero lower bound policies' rely on policymakers
guiding the public's expectations of when rates will be raised.
"If the credibility of this forward guidance is questioned,
evaluation of the zero lower bound policy has to account for the
public's beliefs that commitment to this policy is incomplete."
"Policymakers like to presume that their policy actions are
completely credible and then engage in decisions accordingly.
Yet if that presumption is wrong, those policies will not have
the desired or predicted outcomes."
He also said there were a lot of unanswered questions
concerning the "lender of last resort" policy, whether this
would apply only to financial institutions and what the moral
hazard issues would be.
"I don't think we have models that tell us enough about how
we should think about that as policymakers," Plosser said.
Besides taking unprecedented steps to help U.S. banks and to
battle the recession in recent years, the Fed has also taken
steps to boost policy transparency, including adopting a
2-percent inflation target in January.
In recent days, several Fed officials have debated what
more, if anything, can be done to sharpen the central bank's
communication on the possible future course of monetary policy.
More clarity could help individuals, businesses and
investors anticipate changes in rates, for example, helping
policymakers get results in the economy.
Plosser said central banks had already become a lot more
open but there was more that could be done, including at the
Federal Reserve.
"It is an ongoing project ... and yes, ... there are things
I think we can do, but it's a big institution and you make
progress slowly," Plosser told journalists on the sidelines of
the conference.
New York Fed President William Dudley, on Thursday, was the
latest to weigh in on whether a more systematic or "rules-based"
approach to policy-setting was appropriate, dissecting the
so-called Taylor Rule and concluding that consideration of
alternative policy plans and sober judgment cannot be replaced.
"While simple policy rules provide useful information to
policymakers, their very virtue - simplicity - means they cannot
capture all information that is relevant for policymaking,"
Dudley said in New York.
