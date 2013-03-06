* Plosser says benefits of QE3 'meager', calls for tapering
* Majority at central bank back $85B in monthly bond buys
By Jonathan Spicer
LANCASTER, Pa., March 6 A second Federal Reserve
policymaker is calling on the U.S. central bank to have some
patience and begin tapering the amount of bonds it is buying,
instead of ramping up stimulus with each month.
Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser said on Wednesday
the benefits of the so-called quantitative easing program, which
snaps up $85 billion in assets per month to promote investment
and economic growth, are "meager" and outweighed by the
potential costs of such aggressive policy easing.
The comments echo those last week of Richard Fisher of the
Dallas Fed, a fellow inflation hawk at the central bank, and
could up the ante as the Fed's 19 policymakers debate the
effectiveness of the asset purchases at a meeting March 19-20.
The vast majority of U.S. monetary policymakers back the
program.
"I would like the FOMC to begin to taper these purchases
with an aim toward ending them before the end of the year,"
Plosser told an economic development conference in this small
southern Pennsylvania city.
"We are trying to be easier and easier and easier," he later
told reporters. "I think we need to just stop and have some
patience."
Plosser did not specify how much of a decrease he would like
to see in the monthly buying. But he has always stood against
the program, he noted, so the sooner the tapering begins the
better.
Plosser, who does not have a vote this year on the Fed's
policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), said his
stance is based on the expectation that U.S. economic growth
would pick up enough to lower the unemployment rate by almost a
full percentage point by year end.
The central bank has kept interest rates at rock bottom for
more than four years and is currently buying Treasury and
mortgage bonds in an effort to keep longer-term borrowing costs
low enough to spur spending and hiring.
Frustrated with the slow and erratic U.S. economic recovery
and an unemployment rate that is still high at 7.9 percent,
Chairman Ben Bernanke and most Fed policymakers endorse the
program, which known as QE3 because it is the third such easing
effort by the Fed since the 2007-2009 recession.
With higher taxes and lower government spending set for
2013, the central bank does not want to see the mid-year
economic slump that hurt U.S. growth the last few years.
LOOMING RISKS
Plosser, however, listed several familiar risks posed by QE3
including financial stability, market functioning and price
stability. He also noted a longer-term threat to the central
bank's independence if the Fed starts taking big losses on the
bonds, which have swelled the central bank's balance sheet to
more than $3 trillion.
The Fed returns profits to the U.S. Treasury each year and
it has never missed a payment before. Last year, remittances hit
a record $89 billion, and the Congressional Budget Office
estimates the Fed will contribute some $95 billion a year to
federal coffers through 2016.
But remittances are expected to hit zero from 2018 through
2020 due to higher rates and the possibility the central bank
would sell off some assets, before remittances resume in 2021.
"Would such a situation spur renewed calls to reduce the
Fed's independence to set monetary policy?" Plosser asked. The
outcome, he said, could hurt the central bank's independence
from political interference in the longer term.
"The public and central bankers should scale back their
expectations of the role and power of monetary policy," Plosser
added.
Last week, Fisher said he would like the Fed to immediately
taper the purchases because of the related risks and the fact
that the housing market is on a sounder footing.
Other internal critics of QE3, such as Kansas City Fed
President Esther George, who dissented on the policy decision in
January, have warned about the troubles it could bring but have
stopped short of calling for an immediate paring of purchases.
Plosser, who like many at the Fed have been overly
optimistic on the economy in past years, repeated he expects
U.S. economic growth to rise to about 3 percent in 2013 and
2014, with inflation close to the Fed's 2-percent goal. He
expects a drop in the unemployment rate to near 7 percent by the
end of this year.
But he said the ongoing uncertainty over the U.S. budget,
including the spending cuts that took effect last week and the
need to fund the government beyond this month, "will likely be a
drag on near-term growth."