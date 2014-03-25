(Updates with Philly Fed spokesperson adding Plosser's rate
view for 2015, 2016)
By Ann Saphir
March 25 Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank
President Charles Plosser believes the Fed should aim to raise
short-term rates to 3 percent by the end of 2015 and 4 percent
by the end of 2016, a Philadelphia Fed spokeswoman said.
Plosser misspoke earlier in the day in an interview with
CNBC in which he said he thought a 3-percent rate by the end of
2016 would be appropriate, said spokeswoman Marilyn Wimp.
The view marks Plosser, a voting member this year on the
Fed's policy panel, as the U.S. central bank's most hawkish
member. No other policymaker sees a rate higher than 2.25
percent as appropriate as early as the end of 2015. All but one
Fed policymaker sees rates no higher than 3.5 percent at the end
of 2016.
Plosser also said he expects the Fed's bond-buying program
to end by November.
"Our desire, the Fed's desire is that everything is going to
go gradually and smoothly," Plosser told CNBC. "I think we do
have a gradual path rising up but my path is still above most of
my colleagues."
The Fed has held short-term rates near zero since December
2008, and has more than quadrupled its balance sheet by buying
more than $3 trillion in bonds to push down borrowing costs and
stimulate growth.
Plosser said the Fed's large balance sheet poses risks as
the central bank unwinds its super-easy policy, especially if
the policy has caused financial distortions that are suddenly
reversed, or if investors simply anticipate a faster return to
normal than the Fed itself does.
"If the market gets ahead of us...then we may be faced with
a situation where we'll have to raise rates faster than we
otherwise would have chosen to do, and that's one of the great
unknowns about this whole exit strategy," Plosser said.
The Fed last week said it would reduce its monthly bond
purchases to $55 billion, a move that was widely anticipated. It
also reiterated its plan to trim the program in measured steps
as long as the economy improves as the Fed expects.
After the policy-setting meeting, Fed Chair Janet Yellen
briefly roiled markets when she suggested the Fed may start
raising rates around six months after the bond-buying program
ends.
Plosser said Yellen did not make a "mistake" with that
comment because the time frame was in line with market
expectations, and was surprised that stocks and bonds dropped in
reaction. But, he added, "It's better to get away from talking
about time frames."
The Fed will not contemplate raising rates before it ends
the bond-buying program, which will be probably be November or
possibly October if the Fed's current plan stays on course,
Plosser said.
"We will assess at that time what conditions in the economy
look like," he said. "It is silly for us to contemplate raising
rates until we stop purchases."
Plosser told CNBC that because he expects unemployment and
inflation to be nearly back to normal by the end of 2016, rates
should also be well on their way back to normal as well.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)