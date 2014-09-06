(Recasts; adds quotes, details throughout)
By Howard Schneider
AMELIA ISLAND, Fla., Sept 6 Philadelphia Federal
Reserve Bank President Charles Plosser, the loan dissenter at
the Fed's July policy meeting, on Saturday continued his push
for the U.S. central bank to change its language on monetary
policy to reflect an improving economy and pave the way for a
sooner-than-expected interest rate hike.
Plosser, who is known for his longstanding warnings about
potential inflation risks, said his dissent has given voice to
others on the Fed's policymaking committee who feel the central
bank's steady, accommodative language had fallen out of step
with a strengthening U.S. economy.
"I was not the only one that was becoming uncomfortable with
this language," Plosser said. "My dissent served as the voice of
that criticism."
The Fed's policy committee next meets later this month in a
session that may see Plosser's call for change to the Fed's
guidance satisfied. In a recent speech at the Fed's annual
economic conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Fed Chair Janet
Yellen acknowledged the arguments of those, like Plosser, who
feel the economy may be stronger than expected.
Other policymakers have also said they expect the central
bank's policy stance to begin shifting soon.
"We must acknowledge and thus prepare the markets for the
fact that interest rates may begin to increase sooner than
previously anticipated," Plosser said in remarks delivered to a
group of Pennsylvania community bankers gathered for their
annual convention at this seaside resort.
"I am not suggesting that rates should necessarily be
increased now," said Plosser, who currently is a voter on the
Fed's main policy-setting committee. But he added "our first
task is to change the language in a way that allows for liftoff
sooner than many now anticipate and sooner than suggested by our
current guidance."
On other issues, Plosser said he had doubts about proposed
legislation on Capitol Hill that would force the Fed to adopt a
rule in setting interest rates. Though he favors such a rule, he
feels the Fed should come to that policy on its own.
The data the Fed is examining in its policy debate remains
ambiguous: growth has rebounded, for example, but the jobs
report for August released on Friday was a disappointment and
offered fodder for policymakers who feel U.S. labor markets are
not fully healed.
U.S. employers hired the fewest number of workers in eight
months in August and more Americans gave up the hunt for jobs,
providing a cautious Fed with more reasons to wait longer before
raising interest rates.
But Plosser said it was difficult for economists to know the
true state of the labor market, and dangerous for the Fed to
weigh employment issues too heavily in its rate decisions.
"Whether you believe that the labor market has fully
recovered or not, it is clear that we have made considerable
progress toward full employment and price stability," he said.
"We are no longer in the depths of a financial crisis nor is the
labor market in the same dire straits it was five years ago."
"If monetary policy waits until it is certain that the labor
market has fully recovered before beginning to raise rates,
policy will be far behind the curve," he said.
(Reporting by Howard Schneider; editing by G Crosse, Leslie
Adler)