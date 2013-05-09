By Jonathan Spicer
NEW YORK May 9 The United States is falling
short in its effort to end the problem of too-big-to-fail banks
and should require higher capital and adopt a fresh approach to
winding down firms that face bankruptcy, a top Federal Reserve
official warned on Thursday.
In a speech, Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser
threw his weight behind growing momentum among regulators and
politicians to crack down on big banks some five years after the
global financial crisis led to massive government bailouts and a
deep recession.
"Can we end too big to fail? I think we can, but I believe
the current efforts may come up short," Plosser told the Annual
Simon New York City Conference.
The debate about too-big-to-fail banks, which are perceived
as implicitly relying on taxpayers to bail them out no matter
how risky their business conduct, has heated up in Washington in
the last few weeks.
Plosser called for banks to hold higher levels of capital
than currently proposed. The requirements of the international
Basel III agreement, meant to avoid a repetition of the chaotic
2007-2009 financial crisis, "may simply be too low," he said.
U.S. officials could, he said, require higher leverage
ratios at banks that rise based on the institution's size,
interconnectedness and complexity.
Plosser, a hawkish central bank official who usually speaks
publicly about monetary policy and not bank supervision, said
higher capital requirements are unlikely to be prohibitively
costly for banks.
GROWING MOMENTUM
Critics of Basel III, including many regulators, have said
it is too easy on the banks, and that it relies too much on
letting banks use complex calculations to determine how much
equity they should hold.
Last week, the Fed's regulation czar Daniel Tarullo called
for more conservative borrowing limits than what is required of
banks under the landmark Dodd-Frank financial reform
legislation.
Earlier on Thursday, Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker
argued the too-big-to-fail problem lingers and needs urgent
attention. This echoed recent comments by Fed policymakers Eric
Rosengren who warned about the risks of broker dealers, and
Richard Fisher who has gone as far as to call for the break-up
of big banks.
For his part, Plosser said that although creditors still
believe the government will bail out big banks, he has "serious
doubts" about Fisher's approach.
RESOLUTION REGIME
The 2010 Dodd-Frank bill demands higher capital for banks.
It also gives the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, a
regulator alongside the Fed, authority to resolve failing banks.
Plosser said that so-called resolution regime is too
arbitrary, unpredictable, and vulnerable to political influence,
given it relies on regulatory bodies such as the Fed to agree
which firms are so big that their failure would harm financial
markets and the economy.
A more standard bankruptcy mechanism, such as a new Chapter
14 that would involve a judge's discretion, is a superior
approach, he said.
"By being more systematic and rule-like, a bankruptcy
resolution would largely eliminate the potential for bailouts,"
Plosser said.
"Rather than providing firms with incentives to take actions
that might increase their systemic-risk potential, a bankruptcy
resolution mechanism would likely increase the firm's incentives
to avoid actions that might result in bankruptcy.