PARIS, March 10 Severe winter weather likely
affected U.S. jobs growth in February, a top Federal Reserve
official said on Monday, the latest U.S. central banker to
suggest a bit of weakness in the labor market is only temporary.
In a speech at the Bank of France, Philadelphia Fed
President Charles Plosser pointed to U.S. payroll gains in
December, January and February. "All three of these numbers most
likely reflected in part the effect of the unusually severe
winter weather," he said according to prepared remarks.
A government report on Friday showed U.S. employers added
175,000 jobs last month after creating 129,000 new positions in
January. The unemployment rate, meanwhile, rose to 6.7 percent
from a five-year low of 6.6 percent as Americans flooded into
the labor market to search for work.
Plosser is a long-time critic of the Fed's aggressive
bond-buying program, which is meant to spur hiring and economic
growth, but which policymakers have trimmed in measured steps
despite some weak growth in jobs, manufacturing and retail sales
in the world's largest economy so far this year.
Aside from the reference to the jobs report, Plosser's
speech was largely the same as a speech he gave in London on
March 6.