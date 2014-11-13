PHILADELPHIA Nov 13 It is "near impossible" to
identify a permanent slowdown in U.S. economic growth so the
Federal Reserve should only very cautiously make changes to what
it sees as the neutral level of long-term interest rates, a top
Fed official said on Thursday.
At a conference here, Philadelphia Fed President Charles
Plosser addressed the possibility that the U.S. economy is
experiencing a so-called secular stagnation of permanently lower
rates of growth following the deep recession.
The U.S. central bank has already formally said that its key
interest rate, the federal funds rate, may stay below normal
longer-run levels for some time after employment and inflation
return to target levels. If secular stagnation has taken hold,
that rate may yet fall more from historic levels of about 4
percent.
"Distinguishing short-run or transitory fluctuations from
more permanent or persistent movements in growth and real
interest rates is a tricky and difficult task (and) near
impossible in real time," Plosser said.
So "policymakers should take great care in making
significant adjustments in their view of the neutral policy
rate."
