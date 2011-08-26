(Adds details, quotes)

NEW YORK Aug 26 Additional quantitative easing from the U.S. Federal Reserve would not likely be beneficial to help boost the struggling economy, said a top U.S. Federal Reserve official on Friday.

"I'm not sure it would be beneficial to the kind of problems we're facing," Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Plosser told CNBC in an interview.

"I don't think what we did in August was going to help the economy very much," Plosser added.

The Fed has bought $2.3 trillion in government and mortgage-related bonds to help the economy, with the most recent round of bond buying ending this summer.

Recent weak economic data has caused speculation the Fed could undertake a third round of quantitative easing -- known as QE3 -- but such a move would likely meet political opposition both domestically and abroad.

Still, investors are watching for any hint of whether the central bank is preparing to take more steps to boost the recovery with a speech from Chairman Ben Bernanke expected later on Friday.

Bernanke will be speaking later on Friday at a meeting of central bankers and economists in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where he last year laid the groundwork for the Fed's $600 billion bond buying program. For a take a look, see [FED/AHEAD]

Plosser also said the main impact of the sovereign debt crisis in Europe on the U.S. economy is that it is exacerbating global uncertainty and leaving the business community reluctant to invest.

Plosser said he didn't foresee a financial crisis being created for U.S. banks as a direct result of the problems in the euro zone.

"They cut their exposure quite dramatically in the last two years. There's some exposure, but my sense is it's not exposure that can't be handled by our banks," said Plosser.

Known for his hawkish views, Plosser also reiterated comments from last week that the Fed's recent pledge to keep rates low until at least 2013 was inappropriate.

"Monetary policy should be dictated on the state of the economy, not on the calendar," said Plosser. "A lot can happen in two years -- just look at the last two years." (Reporting by Leah Schnurr)