NEW YORK Aug 26 Additional quantitative easing from the U.S. Federal Reserve would not likely be beneficial to help boost the struggling economy, said a top U.S. Federal Reserve official on Friday.

"I'm not sure it would be beneficial to the kind of problems we're facing," Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Plosser told CNBC in an interview.

Plosser also said the main impact of the sovereign debt crisis in Europe on the U.S. economy was to create more uncertainty, and that he didn't expect U.S. financial institutions to be directly affected.

Plosser was speaking as central bankers and economists from around the world meet at the Fed's annual gathering in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. For a take a look, see [FED/AHEAD] ( Reporting by Leah Schnurr, Editing by W Simon )