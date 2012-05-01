WASHINGTON May 1 A leading Federal Reserve
inflation-focused hawk said on Tuesday U.S. monetary policy
needs to be easy to help the recovery, but added that the Fed
may need to rethink its conditional promise to hold rates at
rock-bottom levels until late 2014.
"While I believe monetary accommodation is still called for,
in the absence of some shock that derails the economy, we may
well need to begin to gradually scale back the level of
accommodation well before the end of 2014," said Philadelphia
Federal Reserve President Charles Plosser.
(Reporting by Mark Felsenthal, Editing by Gary Crosse)