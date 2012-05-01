By Ann Saphir
| SAN DIEGO
SAN DIEGO May 1 Letting inflation run above the
Federal Reserve's 2 percent target could cost the U.S. central
bank its credibility and likely would not help employment, a top
Fed official known for his hawkish views on inflation said on
Tuesday.
"The Fed's ability to control inflation, have an inflation
target, depends very heavily on people's expectations of
inflation and confidence that that's what the Fed will deliver
on," Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser told the CFA
Society of San Diego.
Some economists and even fellow Fed officials have advocated
letting inflation run above target to help reduce unemployment.
Plosser said he was not convinced that higher inflation
would help with jobs, and that it could be costly in the medium
and long run to have to try to bring inflation back under
control.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)