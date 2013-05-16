FOREX-Dollar steadies before Trump speech to Congress
* Yen gains as U.S. Treasury yields fall (Adds quotes, updates prices)
May 16 The president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, Charles Plosser, on Thursday again stressed the need for the U.S. central bank to reduce its asset purchases starting next month, according to prepared remarks for delivery to a conference in Italy hosted by the Global Interdependence Center, giving largely the same speech he delivered on May 14.
* Yen gains as U.S. Treasury yields fall (Adds quotes, updates prices)
Feb 28 Minnesota on Tuesday increased the projected balance at the end of its next two-year budget cycle by $250 million to $1.65 billion, while warning that uncertainty over U.S. economic policy poses "significant risk."
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 28 TransCanada Corp has suspended a $15 billion NAFTA suit filed against the United States over the Keystone XL pipeline, the company said on Tuesday, after U.S. President Donald Trump approved the project last month.