JGBs gain, taking cue from U.S. Treasuries, strong 40-year sale
TOKYO, March 22 Japanese government bonds rose on Wednesday, taking their cue from rising U.S. Treasuries and bolstered by strong demand at an auction of 40-year bonds.
PHILADELPHIA Jan 3 The Federal Reserve faces "immense" challenges now that it has reduced bond-buying, and needs to be cognizant of a rapid rise in future inflation, a top U.S. central banker said on Friday.
Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser, a voter on monetary policy this year, said the central bank's balance sheet is still growing at "a fairly rapid clip" despite the $10-billion reduction in monthly asset purchases, which started this month.
Dusting off arguments he and other hawkish officials made before the recent bout of low inflation, Plosser said he was less concerned about disinflation and more concerned about too-high inflation if banks start to quickly release the $2.4 trillion in excess reserves they now hold.
* Risk aversion drives selling of Asian currencies * South Korean won, Indian rupee lead declines (Adds detail, updates prices) By Patturaja Murugaboopathy March 22 Doubts the Trump administration would be able to pass a new healthcare plan this week to replace "Obamacare", let alone deliver promised tax cuts and corporate deregulation, dragged down Emerging Asia currencies on Wednesday. Investors worried that a failed healthcare reform push would portend tro
HONG KONG, March 22 Asian stocks posted their biggest drop in two weeks on Wednesday as growing doubts about Donald Trump's economic growth agenda prompted investors to dump risky assets and rush to safe havens such as gold and government debt.