LANCASTER, Pa., March 6 A second Federal Reserve
policymaker is calling on the U.S. central bank to begin
tapering the amount of bonds it is buying.
Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser said on Wednesday
the benefits of the so-called quantitative easing program, which
snaps up $85 billion in assets per month to promote investment
and economic growth, are "meager" and outweighed by the
potential costs of such aggressive policy easing.
The comments echo those last week of Richard Fisher of the
Dallas Fed, a fellow inflation hawk at the central bank, and
could up the ante as the Fed's 19 policymakers debate the
effectiveness of the asset purchases at a meeting March 19-20.
"In light of what I believe are meager benefits, should
economic conditions evolve as I currently anticipate, I believe
we should begin to taper our asset purchases with an aim of
ending them before year-end," Plosser, who does not have a vote
on the Fed's policy committee this year, said in prepared
remarks to an economic development conference in this small
southern Pennsylvania city.
The Fed has kept interest rates at rock bottom for more than
four years and is currently buying Treasury and mortgage bonds
in an effort to keep longer-term borrowing costs low enough to
spur spending and hiring.
Frustrated with the slow and erratic U.S. economic recovery
and an unemployment rate that is still high at 7.9 percent,
Chairman Ben Bernanke and the vast majority of Fed policymakers
back the program, which known as QE3 because it is the third
such easing effort by the Fed since the 2007-2009 recession
Plosser, however, listed several familiar risks posed by the
program including financial stability, market functioning and
price stability. He also noted a longer-term threat to the
central bank's independence if the Fed starts taking big losses
on the bonds, which have swelled the central bank's balance
sheet to more than $3 trillion.
The central bank returns profits to the U.S. Treasury each
year and it has never missed a payment before. Last year,
remittances hit a record $89 billion, and the Congressional
Budget Office estimates the Fed will contribute some $95 billion
a year to federal coffers through 2016.
But remittances are expected to hit zero from 2018 through
2020 due to higher rates and the possibility the Fed would sell
off some assets, before remittances resume in 2021.
"Would such a situation spur renewed calls to reduce the
Fed's independence to set monetary policy?" Plosser asked. The
outcome, he said, could "have long-term negative consequences
for our independence and thus our ability to pursue price
stability."
"The public and central bankers should scale back their
expectations of the role and power of monetary policy," Plosser
added.
Last week, Fisher said he would like the Fed to immediately
taper the purchases because of the related risks and the fact
that the U.S. housing market is on sounder footing.