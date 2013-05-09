NEW YORK May 9 The United States is falling
short in its efforts to end the problem of too-big-to-fail
banks, warned a top Federal Reserve official who urged higher
capital and a fresh approach to winding down firms that face
bankruptcy.
In a speech on Thursday, Philadelphia Fed President Charles
Plosser threw his weight behind growing momentum among
regulators and politicians to crack down on big banks some five
years after the global financial crisis led to massive
government bailouts and a deep recession.
"Can we end too big to fail? I think we can, but I believe
the current efforts may come up short," Plosser told the Annual
Simon New York City Conference.
The debate about too-big-to-fail banks, which are perceived
as implicitly relying on taxpayers to bail them out no matter
how risky their business conduct, has heated up in Washington in
the last few weeks.
Plosser called for banks to hold higher levels of capital
than currently proposed. The requirements of the international
Basel III agreement, meant to avoid a repetition of the chaotic
2007-2009 financial crisis, "may simply be too low," he said.
U.S. officials could, he said, require higher leverage
ratios at banks that rise based on the institution's size,
interconnectedness and complexity.
Plosser, a hawkish central bank official who usually speaks
publicly about monetary policy and not supervision, said higher
capital requirements are unlikely to be prohibitively costly for
banks.
Critics of Basel III, including many regulators, have said
it is too easy on the banks, and that it relies too much on
letting banks use complex calculations to determine how much
equity they should hold.
The landmark U.S. Dodd-Frank financial market reforms demand
higher capital for banks. It also gives the Federal Deposit
Insurance Corporation authority to resolve failing banks.
Plosser said that so-called resolution regime is too
arbitrary, unpredictable, and vulnerable to political influence,
given it relies on regulatory bodies such as the Fed to agree
which firms are so big that their failure would harm financial
markets and the economy.
A more standard bankruptcy mechanism, such as a new Chapter
14, is a superior approach, he said.