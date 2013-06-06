BOSTON, June 6 Forcing too-big-to-fail banks to
hold more debt that converts to equity based on a market-based
trigger is a wise way to better protect the U.S. financial
system, a top Federal Reserve official said on Thursday.
In a speech, Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser
largely repeated criticisms of current legislative efforts in
the United States to end the problem of massive banks requiring
government bailouts, as they did in the 2008 crisis.
He did not comment specifically on monetary policy, or the
U.S. economic recovery from that crisis and the resulting
recession.
Plosser again backed proposals by Fed regulation czar Daniel
Tarullo and other bank supervisors for so-called systemically
important financial institutions, or SIFIs, to hold more
protective capital on their books.
Going a step further than his speech last month, Plosser
said holding market-based contingent convertible bonds, or
CoCos, would be the most efficient approach.
"My preference is to use a market-based trigger - for
example, a trigger linked to the market value of the bank's
equity - and to set the trigger high enough so that the bank's
true economic capital remains positive when conversion is
triggered," Plosser, who has talked about regulation more this
year, said according to prepared remarks at Boston College.
Such a trigger would react to the most current information
about the bank and would be more transparent than one reliant on
regulators' discretion, he said.
"Setting the trigger high enough so that the bank's net
worth is still substantially positive reduces the likelihood of
the need for bankruptcy or resolution," Plosser added.
The landmark Dodd-Frank financial overhaul became law nearly
three years ago. But the debate over too-big-to-fail banks,
which are perceived as implicitly relying on taxpayers to bail
them out no matter how risky their business conduct, has heated
up in the last couple of months.