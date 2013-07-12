JACKSON HOLE, Wyo., July 12 The U.S. Federal
Reserve should commit to tightening policy when the unemployment
rate falls to a 6.5-percent "trigger" level, a top U.S. central
bank official said on Friday.
The proposal by Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser
appears to run against the grain of most other U.S. monetary
policy-makers, who have increasingly stressed that interest
rates could well stay near zero well after the U.S. jobless rate
hits that level.
The Fed has held its key federal funds rate at rock bottom
since late 2008 to help boost hiring and drag the economy from
the Great Recession. Unemployment was 7.6 percent last month.
To clarify its future intentions and to give the economy
even more support, the policy-making Federal Open Market
Committee said in December the Fed would keep rates that low
until unemployment falls to 6.5 percent, as long as inflation
expectations do not rise above 2.5 percent.
Plosser, a hawkish Fed official who regains a vote on policy
next year, said these so-called "thresholds," while an
improvement, still leave too much room for interpretation. The
Fed should "commit to its forward guidance" by treating those
levels as "triggers rather than thresholds," he said.
The "FOMC has offered a variety of changing targets or
signals about future behavior," he said in prepared remarks to
the 5th Annual Rocky Mountain Economic Summit here.
"Although the aim was to clarify our policy intentions, I
believe the repeated changes have likely caused more confusion
than illumination," he told the conference hosted by the Global
Interdependence Center.
The proposal may be a long shot, since influential officials
have recently stressed the Fed is in no rush to raise rates.
On Wednesday, Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke renewed his message
that the U.S. central bank's policy would remain "highly
accommodative" and rates could well stay low even after the
jobless rate falls below the threshold. "There will not be an
automatic increase in interest rates when unemployment hits 6.5
percent," he said.
Turning to the Fed's other accommodation effort, Plosser
repeated the time has come to reduce then end by the end of 2013
the bond-buying program known as quantitative easing, or QE.
"It is time to exit from the asset purchase program in a
gradual and predictable manner," he said.