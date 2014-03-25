NEW YORK, March 25 The Federal Reserve should
clearly articulate what would prompt it to tighten monetary
policy after more than five years of near-zero interest rates, a
top U.S. central banker said on Tuesday.
Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser, taking up a
familiar theme, said in a speech that such a systematic set of
rules would set out a "reaction function" that would help the
public better understand when the U.S. central bank would raise
rates.
Theoretically, such an approach would replace the more
qualitative preference of Fed Chair Janet Yellen and most other
Fed officials, who last week adjusted their policy statement to
say that rates will likely stay low for a "considerable time"
after the Fed wraps up its bond-buying stimulus program.
Plosser, who backed this policy shift, nonetheless said on
Tuesday in remarks prepared for delivery to a bond-traders
dinner that his preference for dealing with so-called forward
guidance on rates is for the Fed's policy-setting Federal Open
Market Committee to "articulate a reaction function as best it
can."
"But even if the FOMC were not prepared to choose a
particular rule, it could articulate more clearly a qualitative
reaction function that would serve as a baseline for future
changes in policy as we exit the zero lower bound," he said.
"It is my belief that doing so would be a more
understandable form of forward guidance, less subject to
misinterpretation as policy transitions from unusual times to
more normal times."
Plosser, a policy hawk, noted that it would be difficult to
reach such a consensus among the Fed's 16 current policymakers.
But he said that systematic rules could rely for example on
economic indicators such as growth of U.S. output, changes in
unemployment or employment growth.
As it stands, both Fed policymakers and Wall Street
economists generally expect the first tightening to come around
the second or third quarter of next year, as long as the U.S.
economy continues to pick up steam.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Leslie Adler)