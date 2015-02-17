PHILADELPHIA Feb 17 Another top Federal Reserve official on Tuesday joined the battle against proposed U.S. legislation that would audit the central bank's policy decisions, saying it would undermine the Fed's credibility and hurt the country.

In his last speech as head of the Philadelphia Fed, Charles Plosser slammed the so-called "Audit the Fed" bill championed by Republicans. He added that separate congressional efforts, including by Democrats, to make presidents of the regional Fed banks political appointees also amounted to short-term partisan interference.

"I do not support efforts that would lead to greater political interference in monetary policy decisions. Such efforts include the audit-the-Fed movement but also those efforts that would make Reserve Bank presidents political appointees," Plosser, who steps down March 1, told the Union League of Philadelphia.

The Audit the Fed bill, which Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky has pushed hard in recent weeks but has yet to get a full Senate hearing, would "undermine the Fed's credibility and its ability to conduct monetary policy in the long-term interests of the American public," Plosser said.

The bill would allow legislators to prompt investigations of monetary policy decisions to bring more transparency to the unelected body. The Fed however has boosted transparency since the financial crisis, its finances are already well audited, and a handful of its policymakers and some Democratic politicians have warned the bill would destroy the central bank's cherished independence.

Plosser, an ardent hawk through his eight years as policymaker, added that the 12 regional Fed banks bring diversity and insulation to the Fed.

"Too much power or authority concentrated in Washington or Wall Street could make the central bank more susceptible to capture by political or private interests," he said.

