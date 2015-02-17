By Jonathan Spicer
| PHILADELPHIA
PHILADELPHIA Feb 17 Another top Federal Reserve
official on Tuesday joined the battle against proposed U.S.
legislation that would audit the central bank's policy
decisions, saying it would undermine the Fed's credibility and
hurt the country.
In his last speech as head of the Philadelphia Fed, Charles
Plosser slammed the so-called "Audit the Fed" bill championed by
Republicans. He added that separate congressional efforts,
including by Democrats, to make presidents of the regional Fed
banks political appointees also amounted to short-term partisan
interference.
"I do not support efforts that would lead to greater
political interference in monetary policy decisions. Such
efforts include the audit-the-Fed movement but also those
efforts that would make Reserve Bank presidents political
appointees," Plosser, who steps down March 1, told the Union
League of Philadelphia.
The Audit the Fed bill, which Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky
has pushed hard in recent weeks but has yet to get a full Senate
hearing, would "undermine the Fed's credibility and its ability
to conduct monetary policy in the long-term interests of the
American public," Plosser said.
The bill would allow legislators to prompt investigations of
monetary policy decisions to bring more transparency to the
unelected body. The Fed however has boosted transparency since
the financial crisis, its finances are already well audited, and
a handful of its policymakers and some Democratic politicians
have warned the bill would destroy the central bank's cherished
independence.
Plosser, an ardent hawk through his eight years as
policymaker, added that the 12 regional Fed banks bring
diversity and insulation to the Fed.
"Too much power or authority concentrated in Washington or
Wall Street could make the central bank more susceptible to
capture by political or private interests," he said.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)