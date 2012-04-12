WASHINGTON, April 12 The Federal Reserve should veer away from offering specific calendar dates in its guidance for the path of interest rates, Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Plosser said on Thursday.

"I'd like to get us to move away from that and substitute something that's a little more systematic and coherent about how it depends on the economy," Plosser told reporters after a speech to economists. (Reporting by Pedro Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by Andrea Ricci; )