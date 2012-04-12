JGBs edge down, but superlong yields remain off highs
TOKYO, Feb 13 Japanese government bonds edged lower on Monday, though yields were still well shy of recent highs after the Bank of Japan's move last week to keep rising superlong rates in check.
WASHINGTON, April 12 The Federal Reserve should veer away from offering specific calendar dates in its guidance for the path of interest rates, Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Plosser said on Thursday.
"I'd like to get us to move away from that and substitute something that's a little more systematic and coherent about how it depends on the economy," Plosser told reporters after a speech to economists. (Reporting by Pedro Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by Andrea Ricci; )
TOKYO, Feb 13 Japanese government bonds edged lower on Monday, though yields were still well shy of recent highs after the Bank of Japan's move last week to keep rising superlong rates in check.
BERLIN, Feb 13 The European Central Bank never tries to manipulate the euro exchange rate to achieve trade or competitive policy goals, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said in an interview published Monday, rejecting claims by a key U.S. official who said Germany used a "grossly undervalued" euro for its own gain.
Feb 13 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.