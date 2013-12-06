Dec 6 A top U.S. central banker said on Friday
that jobs growth in November was "pretty positive" and
reflective of a stable rate of expansion over the last several
months, and should spur the Federal Reserve to trim its policy
support.
Charles Plosser, president of the Philadelphia Fed, said on
CNBC the November payrolls data released earlier on Friday
reinforced his view that the central bank should begin to wind
down its accommodative bond-buying program.
"You've got a pretty stable, positive rate of growth in jobs
right now," said Plosser, a hawkish Fed official who has a vote
on policy next year.