BT, banks and oil boost European shares ahead of U.S. jobs data
* BT jumps after Openreach deal (Recasts, adds detail and quotes, updates prices)
PHILADELPHIA Dec 6 The U.S. Federal Reserve should put a dollar cap and end date on its bond-buying program, a top central banker said on Friday, adding "the sooner we end (the program) the better."
Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser, talking to reporters here, also suggested the central bank should convert its existing "thresholds" for raising interest rates to more predictable "triggers." The Fed has tied its first rate rise to future thresholds of 2.5 percent inflation and 6.5 percent unemployment.
* BT jumps after Openreach deal (Recasts, adds detail and quotes, updates prices)
LONDON, March 10 Asset manager Legg Mason is setting up a management company in Ireland to ensure it can still sell its funds to European Union clients after Britain leaves the bloc.
* ECB optimism over economy leads to CEE fx, bond price fall * Leu at 9-month low, forint a 3-month low, zloty a 3-week low * Politics weigh on leu, Romanian CPI stays near zero By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, March 10 Central European currencies and government bonds eased on Friday after the European Central Bank hinted the previous day that it is slowly moving towards tighter policy. Romania's leu, troubled by domestic political tension in the past six weeks, touc