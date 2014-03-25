March 25 The Federal Reserve should aim for
short-term rates to be near normal levels by the time the
economy regains its health, but should lift rates toward that
level only gradually, a top Fed official said on Tuesday.
"I think we want to get back to more systematic policy, more
normal policy," Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President
Charles Plosser told CNBC. "And frankly when we get back to
something that looks like full employment and our inflation
target, we ought to be pretty close to that."
But Fed should go slowly, he said, "so there's a gradual
adjustment process to get us there. Primarily the desire is not
to shock the markets too much."
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)