PHILADELPHIA, April 8 U.S. financial regulators should be "more proactive" in releasing some of the information they collect from banks and other firms, though some internal details should be kept under wraps, a top Federal Reserve policymaker said on Tuesday.

Charles Plosser, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, praised, for example, the decision for the U.S. central bank to make public the results of the bank "stress tests." (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer)