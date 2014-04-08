Money transfer firm could take on Orange mobiles in Senegal
* New company could challenge Orange's mobile money dominance
PHILADELPHIA, April 8 U.S. financial regulators should be "more proactive" in releasing some of the information they collect from banks and other firms, though some internal details should be kept under wraps, a top Federal Reserve policymaker said on Tuesday.
Charles Plosser, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, praised, for example, the decision for the U.S. central bank to make public the results of the bank "stress tests." (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer)
* New company could challenge Orange's mobile money dominance
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Police detained an executive of BRF SA on Saturday, as the meat company and rival JBS SA took out full-page advertisements to burnish their image after raids to investigate alleged bribes paid to conceal unsanitary conditions in Brazil's meatpacking facilities.
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 Financial leaders of the world's biggest economies dropped a pledge to keep global trade free and open, acquiescing to an increasingly protectionist United States after a two-day meeting failed to yield a compromise.