India tries to fix Iran trade payments as Trump hardens line
* Fears of U.S. sanctions mean banks still largely shun Tehran
Feb 5 Charles Plosser, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, said on Wednesday he worries the U.S. central bank's accommodative policies will lead it to have to "chase" the market when in the future it attempts to tighten policy.
"We at the Fed should be worried about the law of unintended consequences and whether or not we can execute the plan that we think will get us there - whether markets will get out ahead of us rapidly, how fast we might have to chase rates up for example, or whether we might have to push them up in a way that causes other disruptions in financial markets," Plosser told an economics conference in Rochester, New York.
"I think it's safe to say we don't have very good answers to those sorts of questions," he said, adding: "The risk of unintended consequences can be significant."
* Fears of U.S. sanctions mean banks still largely shun Tehran
LONDON, March 22 The difference between U.S. and German government borrowing costs was the lowest it has been in four months on Wednesday as investors started to have doubts over promises of a fiscal boost for the world's largest economy.
TOKYO, March 22 Japanese government bonds rose on Wednesday, taking their cue from rising U.S. Treasuries and bolstered by strong demand at an auction of 40-year bonds.