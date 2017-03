PHILADELPHIA Jan 14 The droves of Americans dropping out of the work force may not be a problem that needs to be fixed with policies, Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser said on Tuesday.

The U.S. labor force participation rate, or the proportion of working-age Americans who have a job or are looking for one, fell 0.2 percentage point to 62.8 percent in December, returning to the more than 35-year low hit in October.