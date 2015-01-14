Russian police detain opposition leader Navalny at Moscow protest
MOSCOW, March 26 Russian police detained opposition leader Alexei Navalny in central Moscow on Sunday at a rally which Navalny had called to protest against corruption.
PHILADELPHIA Jan 14 The Federal Reserve has never been able to control longer-term rates as much as it might like, a top Fed official said on Wednesday, adding some of the U.S. Treasury bond rally is due to economic troubles in Europe and elsewhere.
Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser, speaking to reporters, said the relative safety of U.S. government bonds as well as the "search for yield" among investors globally are also contributing to near record-low rates.
LONDON, March 26 Anglo-South African financial services firm Old Mutual said it has sold a 25 percent stake in its U.S. fund management arm to China's HNA for $446 million, as part of its plan to split itself into four companies.