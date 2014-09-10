Sept 10 Federal Reserve policymakers are retooling their strategy for raising short-term interest rates, trimming the U.S. central bank's swollen balance sheet and eventually returning monetary policy to a more normal setting.

A lot has changed since they first agreed on a set of "exit strategy principles" in June 2011. More than $1 trillion in long-term securities has been added to the Fed's balance sheet and a similar rise has occurred in bank reserves, the result of the Fed's third round of quantitative easing.

A new game plan is expected this year, and perhaps as soon as the Fed's next policy-setting meeting on Sept. 16-17.

Below is an outline of the approach the Fed is likely to take, based on minutes of its recent meetings, with comparisons to the earlier strategy.

INTEREST RATES

Fed officials plan to keep the time-tested federal funds rate as its "key policy rate," minutes from its July meeting show, and to continue to specify their target in a quarter-of-a-percentage point range, at least at first.

The ceiling of the target range will be the interest the Fed pays banks on the excess reserves they keep at the central bank. The floor, at least temporarily, will be the Fed's overnight reverse repurchase rate, a new facility the New York Fed has developed to allow better control over overnight rates.

In the 2011 version, the Fed said it would use the interest rate on excess reserves and adjustments to bank reserves to bring the fed funds rate toward its target. The reverse repo tool had not yet been tested.

BALANCE SHEET REINVESTMENT

The Fed currently reinvests the proceeds of maturing bonds back into its $4.4 trillion portfolio. Most Fed officials now support waiting until the first rate increase before reducing or ending those reinvestments. In 2011, ending reinvestments was envisioned as a first step toward normalization, to take place even before rates were to rise.

ASSET SALES

Most Fed officials do not expect to reduce holdings of asset-backed securities through outright sales, but rather to allow the portfolio to shrink as the securities mature or homeowners prepay their mortgages. In 2011, Fed officials envisioned starting to sell those securities once rate hikes began, and eliminating them from the Fed's balance sheet altogether over a three- to five-year period.