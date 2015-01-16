* Fed sees economy ripe modest tightening in some 6 months
* Little alarm over volatile markets inside central bank
* Oil slide seen helping US economy, no barrier to liftoff
By Jonathan Spicer and Ann Saphir
NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 16 Tumbling oil
prices have strengthened rather than weakened the Federal
Reserve's resolve to start raising interest rates around midyear
even as volatile markets and a softening U.S. inflation outlook
made investors push back the timing of the "liftoff."
Interviews with senior Fed officials and advisors suggest
they remain confident the U.S. economy will be ready for a
modest policy tightening in the June-September period, while any
subsequent rate hikes will probably be slow and depend on how
markets will behave.
While they are hard-pressed to explain why bond yields have
fallen so low, their confidence in the recovery stems in part
from in-house analysis that shows falling oil prices are clearly
positive for the U.S. economy.
Internal models also suggest that a decline in longer-term
inflation expectations probably does not signal a loss of faith
in the Fed's 2-percent inflation goal.
Instead, the models attribute much of the recent decline in
market-based measures of inflation expectations to increased
investor confidence that prices will not spiral out of control,
officials say.
Policymakers' public comments reflect that, as they sound
unperturbed by what has been a steep drop in recent months.
"I am watching the inflation expectation numbers but not
drawing a conclusion that they call for any action or that they
change in any serious way my outlook," Atlanta Fed President
Dennis Lockhart told reporters earlier this week.
Some of those interviewed stressed that in the light of last
year's strong jobs gains waiting until mid-year represented a
cautious approach rather than an aggressive one, allowing the
Fed to delay the rate liftoff if needed, particularly if
inflation expectations turned sharply down.
However, with markets increasingly gripped by fears of
global deflation and economic stagnation, futures traders now
are betting the Fed will stay pat at least until October,
possibly until December.
Yet interviews with the Fed insiders reveal that while they
keep an eye on volatile markets they remain confident that
unexpected overseas headwinds will not derail the U.S. economy.
"Six months from now or whatever - middle of this year - I
think we'll have a better position to understand" if the time is
right to raise rates, San Francisco Fed President John Williams
said on Friday.
Williams, a voter this year whose views are seen as close to
those of Fed Chair Janet Yellen, said he viewed the recent
decline in U.S. bond yields and in market-based measures of
inflation expectations as reflecting overseas weakness, not
worries about the U.S. economy.
CHEAP GAS BOOST
So far, signs of domestic price weakness, such as
slow-growing wages, have not shaken the central bank's faith
that inflation will rebound once energy markets stabilize, the
interviews showed. In fact, cheaper gasoline and the boost it
gives particularly to lower- and middle-income households could
be just the shot of economic confidence the Fed needs to tighten
policy after six years of near-zero rates.
"We've been through enough of these energy price
swings...and this volatility can't go on forever," Richmond Fed
President Jeffrey Lacker told Reuters in an interview Monday. "I
don't think we'd have trouble looking through that transitory
phenomenon," of slightly low inflation, and raise rates, he
said. "I don't think we'd have trouble selling that."
Lacker has long criticized the Fed's exceptional monetary
stimulus and advocated ending it, but his comments on inflation
reflect the thinking of more centrist Fed policy makers on the
subject.
A sharp drop in unemployment to 5.6 percent and solid
economic growth have led most Fed policymakers to pencil in a
rate rise this year, with many eyeing a move sometime in the
summer. Most Wall Street economists agree with such timing.
Inflation remains a half-percentage point below the Fed's
2-percent target, and could slip more on plunging oil prices and
the soaring dollar. But the Fed expects oil prices to eventually
stabilize, the U.S. economy to keep growing despite weakness in
Europe and elsewhere, and inflation to rebound in coming years.
The interviews also showed Fed officials were not overly
alarmed by weakness in some market-based measures of inflation.
Some believe the sharp drop in longer-term borrowing costs,
rather than a matter of concern, may be an added reason not to
delay a tightening beyond mid-2015, especially if a "rush to
safety" is driving demand for U.S. Treasuries.
With central banks in Europe and Japan looking to ease
policy in the face of deflation threat, investors have sold
stocks and commodities and snapped up U.S. debt, driving yields
on 10-year and 30-year bonds to or near record lows.
Such low borrowing costs make for exceptionally easy
financial conditions in the United States, even with the Fed
looking to end the era of near-zero interest rates.
"I think it's important that the Fed not be so intent on
every little movement in these asset market prices that they
don't take strong enough action," said former Fed Vice Chairman
Donald Kohn, who is now a member of the Bank of England's
Financial Policy Committee. "I certainly expect them to be
pretty cautious right after liftoff," he told Reuters.
The Fed took a small step toward its first rate rise in
nearly a decade last month, when rather than saying it would
wait a "considerable time" with tightening it said it would be
"patient" - a term Fed Chair Janet Yellen suggested meant it
might move in April at the earliest.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer and Ann Saphir; Additional
reporting by Michael Flaherty and Jason Lange in Washingon and
Howard Schneider in Atlanta; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)