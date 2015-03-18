By Jonathan Spicer and Ann Saphir
Reserve's back-pedaling on how aggressively it plans to raise
interest rates acknowledges that the more dovish financial
markets were right all along: turns out, the soaring dollar has
stalled its policy-tightening plan.
The U.S. central bank's far more modest inflation
predictions, released on Wednesday, suggest that the strong
currency and sagging oil prices are spooking policymakers more
than they have let on. It sets the stage for later rate hikes
than they expected, but which many investors have long
anticipated.
A stronger dollar hurts U.S. exporters and, along with cheap
oil, puts further pressure on already weak inflation. In effect,
it tightens financial conditions even while the Fed keeps its
key policy rate near zero.
"The Fed did not have to say it. The forecasts tell the
story. The FOMC cares about the dollar," Jens Nordvig, global
head of FX at Nomura, said of the policy-setting Federal Open
Market Committee.
Forecasts published after a two-day meeting show that Fed
policymakers expect rates to rise to only about 0.6 percent by
year end, down from a median of 1.1 percent in December. The 17
officials also slashed predictions for economic growth and
inflation over the next two years.
The dollar has spiked 22 percent against a basket of
currencies since the Fed published its December forecast,
continuing a trend since last summer. Oil prices have fallen
about 25 percent in that time.
The central bank's revisions effectively align policymakers
with investors, who have mostly refused to believe a rate hike
will come until September or later. Wall Street's top
economists, who have long called for a June rate hike, now point
to September, according to a Reuters poll.
The Fed has, in effect, tied policy to the dollar.
"It is now clear the bond market is not moving toward the
Fed; the Fed is moving toward the bond market," said Tim Duy, a
professor at the University of Oregon and a former U.S. Treasury
economist. He added that the Fed recognized the negative effects
of a rising currency.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen, who like most central bankers tends
to avoid discussing currencies, told reporters the strong dollar
is compressing inflation "at least on a transitory basis."
Asked about the dramatic forecast revisions, which hammered
the dollar in currency markets on Wednesday, she cited lower
inflation predictions and a belief among her colleagues that
unemployment can fall further without sparking wage gains.
"Both of those things would point to downward revision in
the funds rate path," Yellen said.
