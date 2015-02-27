Mexico's peso undervalued, has room to appreciate-Carstens
MEXICO CITY, April 5 Mexico's central bank governor Agustin Carstens said on Wednesday that the peso is undervalued and has room to appreciate.
MEXICO CITY, April 5 Mexico's central bank governor Agustin Carstens said on Wednesday that the peso is undervalued and has room to appreciate.
April 5 The billionaire hedge fund manager Leon Cooperman has asked a federal judge for permission to immediately appeal a ruling that, if overturned, could spell the end of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's insider trading case against him.
RABAT, April 5 After six months of post-election deadlock, Morocco's King Mohammed VI on Wednesday named a new cabinet led by the main Islamist party, which lost a key ministry after protracted negotiations with rivals in the ruling coalition.