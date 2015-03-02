By Jonathan Spicer
NEW YORK, March 2 The search to replace a U.S.
Federal Reserve official who retired on Sunday has narrowed
significantly, according to two sources familiar with the
effort, though they declined to identify those on the shortlist
or any leading candidate.
Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser, one of the U.S.
central bank's most hawkish policymakers, stepped down on March
1 as planned. Blake Prichard, the Fed bank's first vice
president, has taken over as acting president.
Reuters reported in January that a director at the New York
Fed, James McAndrews, and a former U.S. Treasury official,
Matthew Rutherford, were among the broad group of candidates
initially considered by a search committee of Philadelphia Fed
directors.
But since then, names have been winnowed down significantly,
according to the sources who talked under the condition of
anonymity. The Philadelphia Fed declined to comment.
The Washington-based Fed Board of Governors would need to
approve of the new head of the Philadelphia Fed. The person
would take Plosser's seat at U.S. monetary policy meetings
starting with one on March 17-18, though he or she would not
have a vote on policy until 2017 under a rotating system.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer Editing by W Simon)