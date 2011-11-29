SAN FRANCISCO Nov 29 The U.S. Federal Reserve
and other world central banks should publish their forecasts
for short-term rates as one way to push borrowing costs down, a
deputy governor at Sweden's central bank said on Tuesday.
"Publishing a policy-rate path would be the most direct way
to affect interest-rate expectations, especially since central
banks should have better information about their intentions
than anyone else," Lars Svensson told an influential group of
policymakers at a San Francisco Fed conference.
Such forecasts are an important central bank policy tool,
Svensson said, particularly when interest rates are near zero
and central banks are otherwise scraping the bottom of their
toolboxes.
"Given this, it may seem a mystery why still so few central
banks choose to publish a policy-rate path, when an increasing
number of central banks are publishing forecasts of inflation
and the real economy," Svensson said.
The Fed has kept interest rates near zero for nearly three
years in its efforts to fight the worst economic downturn since
the Great Depression. In August, saying economic growth would
otherwise be too slow to quickly bring down a stubbornly high
unemployment rate, it signaled it would keep rates
exceptionally low until at least mid-2013.
At its most recent policy-setting meeting, U.S. central
bankers discussed further ways to give markets a better idea of
where interest rates are likely to go, including tying policy
to specific levels of economic growth or providing more
detailed forecasts.
Publishing the central bank's assessment of the future path
of its policy rate is "the best way to have an impact on the
futures of short rates," Svensson told a group that included
several Fed policymakers, including Vice Chair Janet Yellen,
Fed Governor Sarah Raskin and San Francisco Fed President John
Williams.
The idea did not receive unanimous support.
Marvin Goodfriend, a professor at the Carnegie Mellon
University's Tepper School, said it would be a "huge mistake"
to publish rate forecasts without first establishing an
inflation target, or at the very least, a range for an
acceptable rate of inflation.
The Fed's informal inflation target is 2 percent or a shade
below, but it has never made that target an explicit goal.
Substituting a policy-rate forecast for the adoption of an
explicit inflation target would create "massive confusion,"
Goodfriend said, because market participants would not know
what rate Fed policy was aiming for.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Andrew Hay)