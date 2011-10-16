* GAO audit of regional Fed banks due this week
* Criticism now targets activist policy, not Fed system
* Little momentum seen for effort to pare Fed mandate
By Mark Felsenthal
WASHINGTON, Oct 16 A congressional audit of the
Federal Reserve's 12 regional banks looks set to land this week
with a whimper instead of a bang as energies and sympathies on
Capitol Hill have shifted since the financial crisis that
spawned the inquiry.
The study of the U.S. central bank's far-flung network was
mandated by the Dodd-Frank law that last year rewrote financial
rules to try to prevent a repeat of the financial crisis.
Since then, however, Republicans have captured control of
the House of Representatives, putting more of a focus on
reining in a Fed which some lawmakers see as meddling in fiscal
affairs than rooting out perceived cronyism at the regional
banks.
In fact, GOP lawmakers are unlikely to want to undermine
the regional Fed banks, which they see as heartland bulwarks
against "big government" interventionism by the central bank's
Washington-based board.
"We have low expectations on this one," said a
congressional source, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
In contrast, some Democrats have long wanted to clip the
wings of regional central bank officials who are seen as less
sympathetic to the Fed's congressionally mandated
full-employment goal than their Washington peers.
Representative Barney Frank has proposed making regional
Fed bank chiefs appointees of the president, subject to Senate
confirmation, which the Massachusetts Democrat says would make
them more accountable to the public.
While Fed board members are presidential appointees, the
presidents of the regional Fed banks are picked by local boards
with heavy representation from commercial bankers, another
trouble spot for Democrats.
Representative Spencer Bachus, the Alabama Republican who
took control of the House Financial Services Committee from
Frank in January, made his sympathies clear at a July hearing
with the head of the Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank.
"Your appearance here today will serve as a good rebuttal
to the view that the Federal Reserve Bank Board of Governors in
Washington, D.C. needs less input from the regional Feds and
the rest of the country. Actually, they need more," he said.
That sentiment has led Capitol Hill staff and Fed insiders
to expect the GAO look into the governance of the regional Fed
banks, which could some as soon as Tuesday, to make few waves.
PUNCHING BAG
Some at the Fed who had been nervous that the study could
blunt regional Fed banks' influence now say the audit process
was productive, and that there was extensive back and forth
between auditors and the regional banks.
Even Republican efforts to narrow the Fed's focus to
battling inflation, announced with some fanfare at the
beginning of the year, appear unlikely to gain traction in a
divided Congress already focused on the 2012 general election.
"I don't think there's much momentum behind that," Sen. Bob
Corker, a supporter of the change, told Reuters recently.
The Fed found itself the target of harsh criticism for its
efforts to bail out banks during the 2007-09 financial crisis
and for perceived loose regulation in prior years that was
widely seen as having sown the seeds of the crisis.
Dodd-Frank, which was signed into law in July of 2010,
strengthened the Fed's regulatory powers, but also sought to
strip away secrecy surrounding the institution by mandating
audits of its emergency lending and internal functions.
One provision asked the Government Accountability Office, a
congressional watchdog agency, to examine the regional Fed
system for possible conflicts of interest.
During the crisis, New York Fed board chairman Stephen
Friedman, a former Goldman Sachs (GS.N) chairman who was still
serving on Goldman's board, was forced to step down when it was
revealed he bought shares in the investment banking giant after
it had won the right to borrow at the Fed's discount window.
Although Friedman believed he had cleared the way to do so,
the episode embarrassed the central bank and raised questions
about conflicts of interest and accountability that opened the
system to wider scrutiny.
Some also have longed questioned the need for so many
regional Fed banks -- there are two in Missouri alone -- in an
era when the economy, transportation and communications have
evolved greatly since the system was established in 1913.
IRE OVER EASING
Yet the focus of the GAO study is so narrowly confined to
governance issues that it appears unlikely to provide
justification for sweeping changes, a Hill source said.
The Fed remains under fire -- both in the halls of Congress
and on the presidential campaign trail -- but for reasons that
have changed with the political landscape.
Several prominent Republicans attacked the Fed last
November for its $600 billion bond-buying program, known as
quantitative easing, which they said risked inflation and
debased the U.S. dollar.
That led to lawmakers proposing to pare the Fed's dual
mandate of pursuing both price stability and full employment to
an exclusive focus on inflation fighting.
"I find the activism at the Fed right now a major turnoff,
and I am very concerned," Corker told Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke
at a hearing in July. "I believe that the dual mandate that
we've set up is causing you ... to do a lot of things that I
think are going to create some long-term damage."